Miami Police searching for missing 85-year-old man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 85-year-old Mario Faurest who was last seen along the 1400 block of Northwest 28th Street on Saturday.

We need assistance locating missing 85 yr old Mario Faurest who was last seen today, 1/30/21 in the area of 1430 N.W. 28 St. He was last seen wearing a brown polo, khaki pants & red shoes. If you know his whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/hMIyvq8hMj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 31, 2021

Faurest stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown polo shirt, khaki pants and red shoes.

Investigators said Faurest has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

