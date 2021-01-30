Miami Police searching for missing 85-year-old man

Mario Faurest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 85-year-old Mario Faurest who was last seen along the 1400 block of Northwest 28th Street on Saturday.

Faurest stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown polo shirt, khaki pants and red shoes.

Investigators said Faurest has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending