MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officers are showing off some new Super Bowl swag.

Miami Beach and City of Miami Police officers are donning new, custom-made Super Bowl 54 badges.

Each badge is certified and approved by the NFL, and any sworn officer can buy one to help show off their pride and excitement ahead of the big game.

