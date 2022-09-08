MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a City of Miami Police officer and a civilian driver to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 12th Avenue and 62nd Street, just before 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the officer was on his way to assist another officer working a call when he was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

7News cameras captured a heavy police activity outside the hospital.

Police have not provided further details about the officer-involved crash, as they continue to investigate.

