MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police was arrested and was charged with DUI.

Joevanih Sauvgere, 31, was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday morning, but has since bonded out.

According to an arrest report obtained by 7News, Sauvgere was found passed out in a personal vehicle, with a gun on his lap.

7News was also told that he was first spotted by a Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer in that vehicle at Northwest 62nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

