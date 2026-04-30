MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating Haitian heritage — with a cultural party.

The Miami Police Department and some residents of the city’s Little Haiti section teamed up for a street celebration this morning.

Residents enjoyed a day of music, dancing, food and artwork, all of it paying tribute to their traditions.

“The strong sense of community that our Haitian community has, our strong sense of workmanship. The way that they gravitate towards family. I think that they are an absolute asset to our community, I think that they’re an absolute asset to the City of Miami, and I pray that there is a path to keeping all these good folks in our city,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

The event comes ahead of ‘Haitian Heritage Month,’ which kicks off on May 1.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.