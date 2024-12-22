WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police lieutenant is off the force after, investigators said, things became violent between him and his wife.

Cameras captured now former Miami Police Lt. Thomas Carroll moments after he bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Sunday evening.

The 47-year-old declined to comment on the domestic violence battery charge that he is facing in connection to Saturday night’s incident.

Carroll, who was at one point assistant chief of police, was relieved of duty after his arrest, pending further investigation.

According to the arrest report, Carroll’s wife called police at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The report states Carroll’s wife said she and her husband were arguing when he “intentionally spit on the victim 10 times” and then slapped her twice in the face. The victim ran out of the house, and that’s when she contacted police.

Detectives said two witnesses gave a sworn statement that corroborated the victim’s statement.

Carroll was taken into custody shortly after.

Miami Police Assistant Chief of Police Armando R. Aguilar wrote a statement that reads in part:

“When acts of domestic violence are perpetrated by law enforcement officers, they are especially disheartening, as they represent a breach of the sacred trust placed in us by the people we serve.”

Carroll was most recently a lieutenant in the police department’s Fields Operations Division, a rank he held since 2003.

Carroll was given a $1,000 bond and is expected to leave jail sometime on Sunday.

