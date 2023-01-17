MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a busy street.

Around 7:50 a.m., police closed off Northeast First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets after they received a call about the parcel, Tuesday.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as police continue to look into the situation.

Around 9:45 a.m., the roads have since been reopened.

