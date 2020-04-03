Miami Mayor Francis Suarez becomes 1st Florida COVID-19 plasma donor

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is doing his part to help in the COVID-19 pandemic after recovering from the virus.

According to OneBlood, Suarez became the first person in Florida to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

“His donation will be used to help a critically ill coronavirus patient in Florida,” the company said.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma is an experimental treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It’s meant to be used in an emergency situation to help those with life-threatening coronavirus infections.

“I have a moral responsibility to do this. My plasma donation has the potential to help a coronavirus patient recover,” Suarez said.

The Miami mayor announced he was free of the coronavirus on Monday.

