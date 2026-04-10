MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Dunia Sierra is facing multiple felony charges, including organized fraud, grand theft and vehicle-related fraud, following an investigation into an alleged auto loan fraud scheme, authorities said.

The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Organized Crimes Bureau Auto Crimes Task Force into a fraud ring involving fraudulent loans and so-called “credit bust-outs.”

According to an arrest report, the ring allegedly included multiple individuals, such as finance managers at car dealerships, auto brokers and “straw buyers” like Sierra, who authorities say were involved in securing fraudulent vehicle loans through misrepresentation.

Investigators say the alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 4 and Oct. 12, 2023, and involved multiple dealerships across Miami-Dade County.

Authorities said the scheme involved finance managers who allegedly circumvented lending guidelines and violated agreements with financial institutions to approve fraudulent loans. Those loans were often “front-loaded” with commissionable options, increasing profits for the finance managers.

Officials described a “credit bust-out” as a scheme in which individuals rapidly purchase multiple vehicles before the transactions appear on their credit reports. Participants often falsify employment or income information, sometimes with the help of brokers and finance managers, to misrepresent their financial standing and secure loan approvals.

In Sierra’s case, investigators said her loan applications contained fraudulent information. She allegedly claimed to be the general manager of a Miami Lakes restaurant earning more than $180,000 per month. Authorities said she was actually employed as a waitress and cashier at the establishment and had never held a managerial role.

Financial documents reviewed on Jan. 20, 2026, indicate Sierra, 38, allegedly purchased 10 vehicles between Oct. 4 and Oct. 12, 2023. The vehicles included a 2019 BMW i8, a 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE, a 2022 Mazda CX-9, a 2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, a 2024 Kia Telluride, a 2018 Mercedes S560, a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and three 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Two of the purchases occurred in Miami-Dade County.

Sierra was arrested Thursday and is being held pending a bond hearing.

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