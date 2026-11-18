MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera footage shows Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies arresting a man who opened fire at a Miami International Airport terminal.

The exclusive video obtained by 7News shows the moment deputies flooded the airport on the chaotic afternoon of Sept. 23 after reports of shots fired sent passengers scrambling for cover.

Deputies began their search for the gunman who fired shots from a second-floor parking lot. Soon enough, they found their suspect and demanded he let go of the gun.

“You had a gun, a pistola?!” said a deputy.

Authorities close in on their suspect, identified as 31-year-old Francisco Ivan Mendiola and make their arrest.

“Do you know who I am?” said Mendiola.

“No, I don’t know who you are. You’re lucky to be alive. I’ll tell you that,” said the deputy.

According to police, a drunk Mendiola was sitting on a bench when he loaded a gun and opened fire against a terminal. One of the bullets hit the trash can and the windshield of an unoccupied Dodge Challenger.

The chaotic chain of events had travelers fearing for their lives.

“Police coming with the guns. It looks very serious,” said a witness.

“Lots of cops. It looks like they had the roadway shut down,” said another witness.

As law enforcement descended on the airport terminal, they told passengers to stay put.

“Stay where you’re at!” a deputy told a bystander who was hiding.

Upon making their arrest, deputies found a pistol in Mendiola’s bag.

“Magazines out. Magazine is out,” said a deputy.

“There’s one in the chamber,” another deputy said.

With the gun collected and Mendiola cuffed, deputies’ focus turned to whether anyone was hit.

“Where did you shoot at?” deputies asked the suspect.

But they quickly find out he is incoherent and under the influence, deputies said.

Deputies begin looking for possible victims.

“I don’t know if there’s somebody that got hit cause I did hear shots. I don’t know if he hit anybody,” said a deputy.

“Do we have any victims? We don’t know?” said a third deputy.

Luckily, they’d learn no one was hit or hurt.

After travelers noticed the threat was gone, they began making their way to the airport to catch their flights.

“We’re going inside. I think they got him,” said a passenger.

In bond court, he learned of his several charges and was told to stay away from the airport.

“Sir, your order to stay away from Miami International Airport,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

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