MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens resident said an unprovoked dog attack in her neighborhood left her injured and sent her small pet to the animal hospital.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Lidia Rodriguez said the incident took place while she was walking Luna, her Havanese-poodle mix, in the area of Northwest 205th Street and 45th Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

Rodriguez said she crossed paths with someone walking a pit bull mix, an individual and animal she’s seen before.

As they got closer, Rodriguez said, the larger dog broke free and charged at Luna.

“He just pulls her, goes straight to my dog,” she said.

Neighbors watched as the big dog clamped down on the smaller canine’s stomach.

“That dog, he had her locked in his jaw,” said neighbor Juanita Davis.

“He would not let her go. I’m hitting him, screaming, crying for help,” said Rodriguez.

“The dogs were hollering, I was hollering, and then a man came from down the street,” said Davis.

Witnesses said the man hit the aggressive dog with the handle of a machete, forcing the animal to loosen its grip.

Rodriguez said she suffered some bruises and a bite on her hand, but the damage to Luna was far more serious.

“She was ripped open here. She was bleeding everywhere,” she said as she pointed to her intestines.

Rodriguez rushed Luna to Leader Animal Hospital for emergency surgery and called Miami-Dade Animal Services.

MDAS officials placed the pit bull mix under a 10-day quarantine order.

But neighbors said additional measures need to be taken to ensure the dog doesn’t go on the attack again.

“That dog is still walking. They’re still walking that dog,” said Davis.

Rodriguez said Luna is still in the hospital.

“Just to see her in so much pain, it kills me, because I wish that I could take that pain away from her,” she said as she fought back tears.

However, Rodriguez said she’s scared to bring her pet home.

“I don’t even want to walk around my own neighborhood. I don’t feel safe anymore,” she said. “I just want everybody to be more aware.”

MDAS officials are investigating.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Rodriguez with Luna’s medical expenses, which have climbed to more than $8,000. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

