MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida.

Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning.

Vice Mayor of Miami Gardens Reggie Leon, along with other elected officials and volunteers were behind a semi-truck full of necessities as they continued to add more items for residents of the Southwest community.

Donations like generators, water, diapers, and chairs were all donated by members of the Miami Gardens neighborhood.

The caravan, which will include a Bobcat machine to clean up the areas, will visit Dunbar and Harlem Heights.

“Miami Gardens, Dade County we put out a call,” said Leon. “Everyone came together and we were able to fill this truck up. I want to thank Flo Rida for actually sponsoring this journey.”

The owner of Southern Belles Kitchen food truck, Chelsei Wilkes, will also tag along to help serve around 250 warm meals to the people of the affected areas.

“Just to give back to the community, that makes me feel amazing,” said Wilkes.

Many people wanted to help as soon as they heard about this project.

