MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have deemed an apartment building in Miami Gardens to be safe following a partial roof collapse.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene at the Lake House Apartments along the 2600 block of Northwest 207th Street, just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as first responders surrounded the building.

Investigators said the partial collapse took place in the courtyard area.

No injuries have been reported.

The scene has since cleared.

