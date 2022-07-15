MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a scare in the air for nearly 200 passengers trying to travel to Miami International Airport.

American Airlines told 7News Thursday, Flight 629 had to divert while on its way to Miami from JFK Airport outside New York City after the Boeing 737 had what they described as a potential mechanical issue.

The plane landed safely at Charlotte Douglas Airport with 181 people and six crew members on board.

Those fliers are now being transferred to another plane and will then continue their trip to Miami. That flight is now scheduled to take off at 10:15 p.m., and land in South Florida at 12:32 a.m.

While the plane had to loop back around to Charlotte for a safe landing, there were no reports of any injuries on board.

