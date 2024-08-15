CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Classes are officially back in session for more than 300,000 students in Miami-Dade County as they were welcomed into 522 different campuses across the district for their first day of school.

Teachers spent the earlier parts of the week getting their classrooms in place and preparing for the new school year.

As students arrived bright and early Thursday morning, it was a bittersweet moment as they said goodbye to the leisure of summer days and entered a new era of learning.

“The bed was just too comfortable. Come on now,” said Kurlie Sanon, a junior at Miami Edison Senior High School.

“I want to go back home,” said a student.

“A little nervous,” said another.

While the students prepared to reach new heights in their educational career, one school in particular knows that a good education starts from the top, as they are already celebrating their first ‘A’ of the 2024-25 school year.

The excitement was in the air over at Miami Edison Senior High, as they are now officially an A-rated school for the first time in over 100 years that the school has been open.

7News spoke with the principal of the school, James Dominique, who is also a proud alumni.

“Happiness is not even the word. I mean, we are excited,” he said.

Roughly a decade ago, the state was inclined to shut the school down due to its low performance.

“Seriously, overall we just work hard. We make sure that the kids believe, because that’s one thing. Because at a point where no one else believed that this could have been done, but we keep on pushing hard,” said Dominique. “Our teachers, the whole community stood behind us and today, the first day of school, where the kids will be welcomed in knowing that Miami Edison Senior is one of the best high schools in the state.”

Students were also relishing this win for their school.

“A’s and B’s mostly. I can promise y’all this. Passed my tests and everything,” said Sanon.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres stopped by the school Thursday morning to visit classrooms and speak with staff amid the announcement of their new ranking.

“Our school district, for the fifth time in a row, five years in a row, we’re rated ‘A,’ and all of our proficiency levels in every tested grade level have been increased,” he said.

Later, the superintendent stooped by Hialeah Middle School and checked on students there.

Other schools in the district kicked off the school year with performances from their bands and cheerleaders as students walked in.

7Skyforce hovered above Barbara Goleman Senior high school giving us a glimpse into the warm welcome.

Over at William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, mentors with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project chapter greeted students on their first day.

“We teach respect — respect for your adults, respect for your peers,” said Ithamar Timothee, a student with 5000 Role Models. “As Role Models, I think it’s our job to make sure everyone here feels comfortable and that they enjoy their school experience.”

After classes ended for the day, parents were seen picking up their children outside Coral Gables Preparatory Academy.

For Mia, it was a successful first day of kindergarten. When asked how her day went, she replied, “Good.”

Mia said she’s already learning.

“I learned, about writing my name,” she said.

As the new school year gets underway, students seem to be looking forward to meeting their academic goals the most.

“Making good grades and finishing school,” said Kaijuan Najaro, a freshman at Miami Edison.

“I’m ready to finish all my classes, get all my credits and then bounce,” said Cassandra Sanon, a senior at Miami Edison.

“Getting this over with,” said another students.

For some, the end goal is different.

“To play some sports, honestly. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Sanon.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools have a hotline for parents and guardians with any back-to-school questions. Parents may call 305-995-4357, text 1-844-908-1674 or click here to join a live chat.

All drivers are reminded to stop behind school buses on the road, as they have newly installed cameras. If a driver passes a bus, a photo will be taken of the the license plate, and a ticket will be issued. Drivers can also receive a $200 fine.

