CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s that time of the year again as thousands of students in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system are set to return to the classroom.

As students gear up for another year in their learning era, teachers were busy this week prepping their classrooms for a new group of eager minds.

For fifth grade science teacher Alexia Archer, it’s more than just a teaching job.

“it’s a connection. By them knowing that I care all year long, it’s a safe place, it’s a happy, place,” Archer said. “There’s lots of memories that are made, there is laughter that is shared. So day to day, it’s not just science and Ms. A; it’s a connection, it’s a relationship.”

At George Washington Carver Elementary School in Coral Gables on Wednesday, it was preview day, which allowed parents to drop off school supplies and meet their child’s new teacher.

Keturah Goodine brings more than 10 years of teaching experience to the classroom, as she prepares her learning space for a new group of third graders.

“They are very honest. I like that they see the world with a clear vision, they’re not tainted yet,” Goodine said. “So it’s just my job as a teacher just to facilitate those conversations and watch them grow. I think that’s the most fulfilling job as a teacher.”

As the new school year begins, parents and students can be reassured that M-DCPS remains an “A” rated school district for the fourth time in five years.

“Everything we do is designed to appeal to our community,” said Patricia Fairclough, the principal at George Washington Carver Elementary School.

For some parents, it may be difficult to say goodbye on the first day of school, while for others, it’s something to look forward to.

“It’s very exciting. I’m ready to get back into a routine, honestly.” Tatiana Seijas said. “That’s always good.”

And for incoming third grader Alessandra Seijas, she’s ready for science class.

“What I like about science is most of the animals,” she said. “I like learning a lot about animals because I want to grow up [to become] a marine biologist.”

When asked what she is looking most forward to, Seijas said learning.

The first day of the 2024-25 school year for Miami-Dade County is on Thursday.

