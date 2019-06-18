Miami-Dade Transit asks for patience as Vice President Pence visit could snarl service

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit expects some services to be disrupted during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit.

In a press release, MDT, citing security reasons, said Metrorail and Metromover services may need to be stopped momentarily between the mid-morning and early afternoon hours, Tuesday.

Bus service may also be affected.

“Miami-Dade Transit is asking passengers to be patient and plan accordingly,” the release stated.

Those who plan to use the Orange Line to go to Miami International Airport are especially advised to head out the door early.

Pence’s visit will include a tour of the United States Naval Ship Comfort before it embarks on a five-month deployment to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Pence says its goal is to address the humanitarian crisis Maduro created, as well as to strengthen the United States’ partnerships.

