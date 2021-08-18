MIAMI (WSVN) - A sergeant for Miami-Dade Public Schools Police has been terminated from her position effective immediately.

Following a school board meeting Wednesday where Police Sgt. Dubraska Guevara had an opportunity to argue to keep her job, the board approved the superintendent’s recommendation for her dismissal from her position, effective Thursday.

Back in April, the officer got in trouble during a night out at a Doral restaurant with a colleague.

On Wednesday, she appeared before the district and begged the board not to fire her.

“I hope you can see and understand where I’m coming from,” said Guevara. “This one night that happened off duty, I feel that termination is just so harsh.”

She ​is referring to the night of April 24, when she had a rowdy run-in with Doral Police at the Heaven Mykonos restaurant.

Officers were sent to the restaurant for a disturbance call.

When they arrived they spoke to an employee.

“They started acting really weird, like really, really drunk,” the employee said. “We’ve been asking them for like one hour and a half to pay the check.”

“You don’t want them here anymore. You want them out,” said an officer.

“We don’t want them here,” confirmed the employee.

Inside, they approached Guevara and another officer she was with.

The women paid their tab and had their guns taken, but when they got outside, things escalated.​

“We’re going to put you in handcuffs,” said an officer.

“What’s up!?” Guevara retorted.

After a struggle, Guevara and her colleague were eventually allowed to call a friend who picked them up.​

“It was an isolated incident that occurred on my day off,” Guevara said.

Nearly four months later, the Miami-Dade County School Board made its decision tp fire her from the force, despite her pleas for leniency.

“I’m not here to ask for pardon. I know I’m deserving of some sort of discipline,” Guevara said. “After all, I placed myself in that position. I’m just here to ask you to please reconsider. This is my job, and I love my job, and I do it with a passion.”

The other officer that was out with Guevara that night is not facing termination since her involvement in the incident was minimal.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.