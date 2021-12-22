MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing related to a physical confrontation at Miami International Airport.

Video showed MDPD Officer Antonio Rodriguez slapping a woman after she had become belligerent at a gate in the June 2020 incident.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office concluded there is insufficient evidence to charge the officer.

The police department described the slap as a “distraction strike” to get the woman under control.

Prosecutors determined it was a justifiable use of force, saying that under Florida law she was the aggressor.

