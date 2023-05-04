SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, that involved a mo-ped scooter and another vehicle, sent one person to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on Southwest 72nd Street near Southwest 139th Avenue where debris from the accident could be seen scattered across the road, including the victim’s clothes, helmet, and shoes.

Upon arrival, Miami-Dade fire rescue found the man laying on the road, unresponsive. The impact of the crash left injuries to his head.

Video footage captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews unloading him on a stretcher after they transported him to Kendall Trauma Center. His condition remains unknown.

Police closed off the area and were seen walking through the crash site as they gathered evidence to try to determine the cause of the collision.

According to residents, people speed in the area all the time and it is poorly lit.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department. They have not yet given a description of the car that fled the scene.

