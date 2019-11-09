Miami-Dade Police hosts ‘Computers for Guns’ buyback

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police hosted a gun buyback with a very special incentive for participants: free laptops.

The Computers for Guns event was held at Gwen Cherry Park near Northwest 71st Street and 22nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

The exchange program encourages anyone with firearms to trade in their guns for a free laptop with no questions asked.

Organizers said the buyback aims to help make communities safer.

“There are no consequences. We’re not checking your names,” said Princess Saunders with MDPD’s Neighborhood Police Unit. “We just want the firearms off the streets.”

The event also featured career and technology training opportunities for anyone who stopped by.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.