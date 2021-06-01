(WSVN) - It is June 1, and you know what that means. Today marks the official start of hurricane season, and officials have some hurricane preparedness tips for everybody in South Florida.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is here, and now is the best time to prepare.

The 2020 season produced more storms than we had names for, with 13 becoming hurricanes and six becoming major hurricanes.

“At the 2020 hurricane season, the word that always comes to mind is relentless,” said National Hurricane Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen. “I mean, 30 named storms. That’s the most we’ve had in the 170 years of record keeping.”

And with 13 to 20 named storms forecast for this year by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration …

“You gotta prepare every single year as if you are going to be hit,” Felgen said.

Miami-Dade’s mayor co-signed with Feltgen from the National Hurricane Center, outlining the four-step process for getting ready.

“The first, to stay informed, which you’re doing by watching today’s news. Second, is to be storm ready. The third, make a plan. We all need a plan right now, and finally, this year the fourth is to get a shot. Everybody needs to get a shot if you’ve not yet been vaccinated,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

You can’t beat Mother Nature, but you can prepare to weather her wrath.

“Trim your trees, get your storm shutters ready. Don’t wait. Have enough food and supplies on hand to keep your family safe 72 hours after a storm,” Levine Cava said.

Miami-Dade County is doing its part by providing more than 80 evacuation centers that can accomodate more than 100,000 residents.

Some will be pet friendly, all will be COVID conscious.

“It’s still the pandemic, so we are going to ask that all of our COVID precautions will take place at the shelters, and that will include allowing for safe social distancing and also requiring masks,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor reminds everyone the best way to stay up to date before, during and after a severe storm strike is by signing up for alerts online, on social media or via apps.

“Let’s be smart, let’s be prepared, let’s be ready, and let’s be safe this hurricane season,” Cava said.

And if you don’t have all your hurricane supplies just yet, remember tax free season lasts until June 4.

