Miami-Dade Mayor orders countywide curfew amid escalating protests

MIAMI (WSVN) - A curfew has gone into effect in Miami-Dade County in the wake of violent confrontations between protesters and police officers in Downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the announcement as protests in Downtown Miami escalated into tense encounters outside of Miami Police headquarters.

#CURFEW in effect. I have ordered a curfew of 10 pm countywide for #MiamiDade, effective Saturday, May 30, 2020. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 31, 2020

The curfew will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

In the City of Miami, the curfew and will once again be enforced from 8 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

7News cameras captured officers wearing protective gear and shields outside of Miami Police headquarters as some protesters were seen throwing objects at the building.

Officers reportedly used tear gas in an attempt to disperse demonstrators.

According to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a group of about 200 agitators lingered past the time that the protest was scheduled to wrap up, and that’s when the disruptions started.

UPDATE: A vehicle has been set on fire near the @MiamiPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/kU3xJYbbV7 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 31, 2020

Cameras also captured a vehicle after it was set on fire near police headquarters.

Demonstrators were also seen throwing rocks at a Miami Police cruiser, shattering the rear windshield.

Social Media Producer @OfficialJoelF says looting has occurred at Bayside. 7Skyforce overhead as police move in. pic.twitter.com/aHLirlj84e — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 31, 2020

Just before 9:10 p.m., Skyforce HD hovered above Bayside Marketplace after reports of looters at the complex. Cameras showed overturned garbage cans and trash strewn all over the ground.

Miami Police officers have since reported to the scene.

#BREAKING: @MiamiPD urge people to avoid Downtown Miami and Wynwood due to on going protests. https://t.co/nXIC9MmQGy — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 31, 2020

In a tweet, police urged the public to avoid Downtown Miami and Wynwood due to the protests.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said officers are strictly enforcing the curfew and will make arrests if necessary.

Colina also stressed that it’s particularly important for people to stay indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demonstrators who take off their face coverings if they come into contact with tear gas could be unknowingly spreading the virus further.

Miami-Dade transit services suspended. Also, Miami-Dade has implemented a countywide curfew that starts at 10pm. As for the city of Miami, its curfew is from 10PM to 6AM. Starting tomorrow the curfew will be 8PM to 6AM & Miami Police says anyone in violation is subject to arrest. https://t.co/xe7A9ZBGIh — Gina Benitez (@GinaMBenitez) May 31, 2020

All Miami-Dade Transit services have also been suspended.

The skirmishes follow a day of peaceful protests in Downtown Miami and Coral Gables. Hundreds of demonstrators marched down Biscayne Boulevard and Miracle Mile to call for justice in the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis on Monday as four police officers were taking him into custody. He was 46 years old.

Cellphone video showing one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked outrage across the country, igniting both peaceful and violent protests in major cities.

Miami is one of more than a dozen U.S. cities where a curfew is in effect or imminent.

Hallandale Beach officials have ordered a curfew to go into effect from 11 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

