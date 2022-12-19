MIAMI (WSVN) - While families gather for the holidays, it can be isolating for others but Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wants the people of South Florida to know that there are people who want to support those feeling secluded.

“There are caring people who are here to help — to listen and help,” said Levine Cava. “And don’t be afraid to reach out.”

On Monday, at 10 a.m., community leaders gathered in downtown Miami to remind South Floridians of those who might feel lonely during the festive season and to share the resources available to those who may feel alone.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez shared a public safety message for the upcoming celebrations.

“During this time of year, unfortunately, we see an increase in suicide calls, domestic violence, road rage and a lot of these instances are a result of stresses that everyone feels throughout the year,” said Ramirez. “It is especially heightened through the holidays. Know that our first responders are out there for you.”

Former Miami Dolphins player Dan Marino also attended the gathering.

“At this time of year, a lot of people need support and that’s what this is all about — getting support and loving people altogether,” said Marino.

To learn more about community support, people can reach out to 211.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.

