AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Areas across Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys saw significant flooding on Wednesday as a result of torrential downpours that began Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured cars on Northeast 191st Street off Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura driving through floodwaters on Wednesday morning.

“So far, it’s OK, not too bad, but normally during this time, when it gets a lot worse, it’s pretty bad, and it can stall out,” said a driver. “It’s happened before.”

“Coming from Miami Beach, rain all over the place, flooding in Aventura, but we live in Miami. Thank God I just got an SUV, I’m good,” said another driver.

Motorists in the area said it was difficult to navigate the flooded streets.

“My morning commute was so hard. As you guys can see, this is very bad. It hasn’t stopped, nonstop. I live a minute away,” said Victor Felix, a local mechanic.

“There was just a big puddle. I had to go off over to the side over there, but other than that, you know, I think everyone’s driving pretty slow and being careful, as they should be,” said a gas station customer.

While some drove cautiously, 7News cameras rolled as an SUV driver sped through a flooded street in Aventura.

7 Drone Force captured cars driving through high floodwaters in the dark Wednesday morning, along 179th Street in Aventura.

Aventura Public Works crews were at the area of 191st Street and Biscayne Boulevard to make sure drains were clear.

Felix advised people to stay off the streets.

“Don’t drive, stay home, miss work. It’s not worth it. Just stay at your house and eat some popcorn and hot chocolate or something,” said Felix.

Drivers who encounter flooded streets should drive slow. If it is unclear where the road starts or ends, turn around and seek an alternate route.

“My school closed right as we were on the highway. I have a birthday girl in the car, so she was excited to go celebrate, but we had to turn right around,” said driver Natalia Acosta. “So, we’re enjoying a day out in the rain, but traffic is crazy.”

According to meteorologists, more rain is expected through the rest of Wednesday and into Thursday.

All of Miami-Dade County is under a flood watch through Thursday night.

There are three flood advisories running until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in parts of Miami-Dade, affecting Miami International Airport, as well as areas in Hialeah, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Opa-Locka, Miami Shores, Biscayne Park, Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Doral, Pinecrest, Miami Springs, West Miami, El Portal, Medley, Coconut Grove, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Surfside, Virginia Key, North Miami, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Bay Harbor Islands and Bal Harbour, according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a flood advisory set to last until 3:30 p.m., affecting areas in and near Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay and Princeton.

There are two flood advisories in place until 1:45 p.m. in areas of the Florida Keys, including Key Largo, North Key Largo, the Jewfish Creek Bridge, the Channel 5 Bridge, Craig Key, Long Key, Layton and Islamorada, according to the NWS.

Miami Beach opened 10 parking garages to residents who wish to keep their cars off flood-prone streets. They may park their vehicles free of charge until Friday at 8 a.m.

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