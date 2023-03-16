MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket.

William Burns, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH Holiday Edition scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the lottery said in a news release.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00.

Burns purchased his winning ticket from Queen Supermarket, located at 3601 Grand Avenue in Miami.

The retailer will receive $2,000 for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 game features a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.