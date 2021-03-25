Miami-Dade Corrections employees, detainees 50 and older given COVID vaccine

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officials are taking steps to ensure local corrections employees and detainees receive the coronavirus vaccine.

City of Miami officials partnered with Community Health of South Florida to allocate a portion of vaccine doses to incarcerated individuals 50 and older in the Miami-Dade jail system.

Thursday’s vaccinations are part of an ongoing effort to protect correctional officers, nurses, prisoners and other employees.

More than 100 inmates at the Pre-Trial Detention Center in Miami will be vaccinated this week.

