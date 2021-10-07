MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County facility is raising breast cancer awareness by offering free breast cancer screenings for its staff.

The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department teamed up with Florida Mobile Mammography to offer the free screenings.

7News cameras captured the mobile unit in Miami, Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Deputy Director Cassandra Jones said the event aimed to show the importance of yearly mammograms.

“The importance of this moment is making sure that we bring awareness to breast cancer, and that staff and the community in general just take advantage of getting their mammograms for early detection,” she said.

The department is also raising money for breast cancer research and treatment.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

