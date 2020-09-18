Miami-Dade cops seize drugs, cash, stolen gun during search

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police seized a large number of items, including a stolen handgun, while executing a search warrant.

According to officials, members of the department’s Narcotics Bureau discovered the sizable stash sometime last week in the South District but did not provide an exact date or location.

Great work by officers from our Narcotics Bureau! A search warrant resulted in the seizure of narcotics and a stolen firearm. Keeping #OurCounty safe, it's what we do! #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/pmkBCh7x1t — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 18, 2020

Among the items found were drugs, money and ammo.

