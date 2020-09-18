Miami-Dade cops seize drugs, cash, stolen gun during search

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police seized a large number of items, including a stolen handgun, while executing a search warrant.

According to officials, members of the department’s Narcotics Bureau discovered the sizable stash sometime last week in the South District but did not provide an exact date or location.

Among the items found were drugs, money and ammo.

