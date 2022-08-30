MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in after accusations of illegal activity.

He was directed to do so by the State Attorney’s office, Tuesday morning.

Just the day before Martinez released a statement defending himself and it stated that he was under investigation for the last five years for being accused of accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for sponsoring a law several years ago.

Now, he is being charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

Although he confirmed he was in the middle of the investigation the entire time, he continued to claim that he is innocent.

Martinez said this is all a political stunt due to his running for Miami-Dade County Sheriff.

