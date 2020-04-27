Miami-Dade, Broward to reopen some public spaces on Wednesday with restrictions

MIAMI (WSVN) - The mayors of Miami-Dade and Broward counties have announced plans to open up some of the counties’ public spaces with restrictions.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said parks, marinas and golf courses will reopen on Wednesday.

“Let me stress that the openings happening this Wednesday are not business as usual,” Gimenez said. “This is a new normal because you will have to do things a little bit differently to enjoy the outdoors. If people do not abide by the rules, they will be escorted out.”

Meanwhile, Broward County is looking to open up the same way Miami-Dade County will.

“We’re going to open our recreational facilities, golf courses, boat ramps, marinas,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said. “Social distancing must be observed at all times.”

Miami-Dade County has hired around 400 people to help enforce social distancing rules.

“The facilities will be used in limited ways that require everyone to take personal responsibility and act as if they had the coronavirus,” Gimenez said.

Most parks in Miami-Dade will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with special hours for seniors.

Organized competitive play is prohibited, except for singles tennis.

On basketball courts, up to three players are allowed on a half-court to take turns throwing the ball. Each person must have their own basketball.

For marinas and waterways in Dade, boats must be 50 feet apart at all times, Jet Skis must have a single rider and there must be no more than 10 people on a vessel (dependent on size).

The move comes as other parts of Florida begin loosening restrictions, even as the state’s COVID-19 total cases surpassed 32,000.

Municipalities across South Florida are working on their own plans to reopen. Key West has opened parks, recreational facilities and beaches to residents.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he is not ready to open the city’s public spaces, but when the time comes, he outlined his strategy for the first phase.

“We are going to be cautious,” Suarez said. “Our parks, our beach, which is Virginia Key, and marinas with strict adherence of social distancing of six feet or more.”

On the state level, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about plans to get the state back to business.

“This is going to be slow and steady wins the race,” DeSantis said. “It’s going to be very methodical, very data-driven, and there’s probably going to be some people that think it’s too slow, and I get that.”

The governor’s Re-Open Florida task force spent last week on countless conference calls working to come up with a plan to reopen the state.

Meanwhile, Florida democratic leaders believe the governor is moving too quickly.

“When I heard that the governor had put together a task force to reopen the economy, the first thought that came to my mind is, ‘Why is he not putting a task force to fix the broken unemployment system?'” U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., said.

“The keys to reopening our economy are testing and monitoring,” U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said. “I know this because medical professionals and pandemic specialists have told us this time and time again. The GOP has shunned science and experts for years. In the long term, it will return to normalcy once we actually have a vaccine.”

Florida’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on Thursday.

