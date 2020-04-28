List of Miami-Dade parks reopening with restrictions

(WSVN) - Cities and towns across Miami-Dade are announcing which of their parks will reopen after Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an executive order to allow them to operate under certain restrictions. Below is a list of parks reopening on Wednesday, unless marked otherwise.
Miami Lakes – sunrise to sunset
- Picnic Park
- Royal Oaks Park
- Optimist Park
Homestead – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Blakey Park
- Audubon Park
- Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park
- James Archer Smith Park
- Homestead Sports Complex
Doral – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Doral Central Park
- Downtown Doral Park
Coral Gables – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (starting Friday, May 1)
- Coral Bay Park
- Country Club Prado
- Ferdinand Park
- Fred B. Harnett Ponce Circle Park
- Ingraham Park
- Jaycee Park
- Phillips Park (Senior Hour: Tuesdays & Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.)
- Ruth Bryan Owen Waterway Park
- Salvadore Park
- William H. Kerdyk Jr. and Family Park
This list will be updated as more cities announce reopenings.
All parks must follow the county’s rules, which include social distancing, gatherings of no more than 10 people and no-contact sports.
Activities permitted at parks include walking, jogging, hiking, cycling, skating and sports skill practice like soccer and basketball.
