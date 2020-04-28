List of Miami-Dade parks reopening with restrictions

(WSVN) - Cities and towns across Miami-Dade are announcing which of their parks will reopen after Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an executive order to allow them to operate under certain restrictions. Below is a list of parks reopening on Wednesday, unless marked otherwise.

Miami Lakes – sunrise to sunset

Picnic Park

Royal Oaks Park

Optimist Park

Homestead – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blakey Park

Audubon Park

Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park

James Archer Smith Park

Homestead Sports Complex

Doral – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Doral Central Park

Downtown Doral Park

Coral Gables – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (starting Friday, May 1)

Coral Bay Park

Country Club Prado

Ferdinand Park

Fred B. Harnett Ponce Circle Park

Ingraham Park

Jaycee Park

Phillips Park (Senior Hour: Tuesdays & Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.)

Ruth Bryan Owen Waterway Park

Salvadore Park

William H. Kerdyk Jr. and Family Park

This list will be updated as more cities announce reopenings.

All parks must follow the county’s rules, which include social distancing, gatherings of no more than 10 people and no-contact sports.

Activities permitted at parks include walking, jogging, hiking, cycling, skating and sports skill practice like soccer and basketball.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.