(WSVN) - Miami-Dade and Broward County schools received top marks from the Florida Department of Education.

The Florida Department of Education announced the results Wednesday as part of its 2024 school grades, which showed an overall improvement across the state.

Broward County earned an “A” grade for the first time since 2011. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade secured an “A” grade for the fifth consecutive year.

Nearly 1,300 schools statewide earned an “A” grade, a six percent increase from last year. The number of schools that received “D” or “F” grades dropped, with 81 fewer schools earning a “D” and 17 fewer receiving an “F.”

Statewide, 64 percent of all schools earned an “A” or “B” grade in 2024, compared to 57 percent in 2023.

Less than 4 percent of schools earned a “D” or “F” grade, down from 6 percent the previous year.

1,761 schools either increased their grade or maintained an “A.”

The improvement was seen across various school levels, with elementary schools increasing their “A” grades by 4 percentage points, middle schools by 7 points, and high schools by 10 points. Combination schools saw a 7-percentage point increase in “A” grades.

Florida’s charter schools also performed well, with 69% of the 602 graded charter schools receiving an “A” or “B.”

The updated school grading scale, approved by the State Board of Education, includes annual learning gains in English, Language Arts and Mathematics.

Click here for a full list of school-by-school grades.

