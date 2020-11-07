Miami-Dade beaches, parks to remain closed Sunday and Monday as Eta approaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s parks, beaches, marinas and golf courses will remain closed Sunday and Monday, as Tropical Storm Eta swirls toward South Florida.

In a statement issued Saturday night, officials said all facilities operated by the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department closed by 8 p.m. on Saturday.

These facilities also include Zoo Miami and the Deering Estate.

County officials will later determine whether or not these facilities will reopen on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties are currently under a hurricane watch.

