Hurricane Watch issued for South Florida; Tropical Storm Warning expanded into Broward, Palm Beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Watch that extends from the Florida Keys to Deerfield Beach, and a Tropical Storm Warning in the regionhas been expnaded to include Broward and Palm Beach counties, as Tropical Storm Eta moves toward South Florida.

A hurricane watch means hurricane-force winds are possible in the area within the next 48 hours.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are possible in the area within the next 36 hours.

As of the 4 p.m. advisory, Eta was a Tropical Storm with 60 mile per hour winds THe storm was moving northeast at 16 miles per hour and was located about 85 miles north-northwest of Grand Cayman.

Residents should be making efforts to protect property at this time, as wind damage could occur with winds gusting anywhere around 60 mph.

Saturday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the following counties:

Broward

Collier

Hendry

Lee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Palm Beach

Friday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency for the county and will open a shelter Saturday at 2 p.m.

