COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami commissioners voted to pass a bold and controversial ordinance banning homeless camps on public property, hours after advocates for the homeless held a protest in opposition to the proposal.

7News cameras captured a heated exchange outside Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, demonstrators chanted and held up signs in a grassy area nearby. They voiced their opposition to Ordinance S.R. 2.

Under the ordinance, people who refuse to comply after they’re offered somewhere to go could be arrested.

During the discussion, Commissioner Ken Russell voiced his concerns about the ordinance.

“My final concern is that some of these actions, especially under the ordinance, could be used against us as a city, as a violation of civil rights, if somebody refuses shelter and then they are arrested,” he said.

Prior to the vote, opponents of the ordinance argued it would not solve any problems.

“Putting those people in jail is not a solution. It’s a big problem,” said a woman, “’cause they put them in jail. It’s supposed to be a rehabilitation center, but it’s not.”

Supporters of the ordinance also addressed commissioners.

“We all want a clean and safe city, and I want to commend you for taking care and listening to all residents,” said a woman, “for taking action to show that you don’t want Miami to become San Francisco or L.A.”

City Manager Art Noriega will search for city-run sites where people can stay and receive help for addiction and mental health issues.

“The homeless problem in the City of Miami is not an economic one — people have lost their jobs, they’ve come into hard financial times — it’s one of drug addiction,” said Commissioner Joe Carollo.

During the weekend, Carollo interviewed homeless people going through a difficult time, but he said the majority do not want help.

“What we’re doing is trying to come up with possible solutions that will move this problem to a different level than before,” he said. “We’re trying to cure it.”

At a previous meeting, Carollo made a controversial suggestion for a solution: an initiative for people to adopt a homeless person.

Local residents at Thursday’s meeting reacted to the commissioner’s idea.

“I’d like [to suggest] my own proposal to adopt compassion, adopt empathy, adopt understanding, because these are human beings, and you are elected officials to represent them,” said a man.

“We can neither arrest our way out of homelessness, nor is the suggestion that individuals who are housed can take in those who are not, a viable solution to ending homelessness,” said a woman.

The “adopt-a-homeless” resolution narrowly moved forward in a 3-2 vote.

“As you can see, I don’t joke in that fashion. This could be maybe a model program for the rest of the country,” said Carollo.

The details of how the program would work have not been finalized, but commissioners want to see if there is interest there. They talked about giving homeowners who sign up to help some money that would go toward things like food. Noriega will be tackling this matter as well.

“I do believe that there are going to be some people that will [take part in the program],” said Carollo.

When asked why he will not be among the participants, Carollo replied, “Because I’m not going to bring it to my home, individuals who are basically on the streets because they want to be on the streets.”

