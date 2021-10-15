MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson unveiled a bronze sculpture of Muhammad Ali at his city hall office this morning.

Students from Care Elementary School joined the commissioner in Wynwood, Thursday.

Watson said he hopes Ali’s story helps to inspire the younger generation.

“They are now sponges for everything in life that’s thrown at them,” said Watson. “We might as well give them some of this as well, so they will either want to be a doctor, a lawyer, a tech person, elected official, whatever the case may be, but hopefully, whatever they do in their contributions as adults will be for a better community, and that’s in part what this is about.”

Famed Jamaican artist Basil Watson created the sculpture, saying that Muhammad Ali “challenged the world to stand up and be accounted for.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.