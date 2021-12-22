MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami commissioner got into the spirit of the season with a special holiday handout, just in time for Christmas.

Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla and his team hosted his pork shoulder distribution drive-thru at Grapeland Park, Tuesday.

Volunteers placed a tote bag inside each vehicle that pulled up. Inside the bag are pork, rice, beans, guava and mojo to cook for Nochebuena on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.