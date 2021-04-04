Miami Beach Police find escaped bunny on Easter

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officer came to the rescue after a bunny hopped away from its home.

The Easter weekend save happened Sunday after police were able to track down the rabbit on the loose.

The department posted a picture of an officer holding the wandering pet on its Twitter page.

The animal has since been returned to its owners, and officials said the family are very grateful to have the bunny safely home.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending