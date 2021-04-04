Miami Beach Police find escaped bunny on Easter

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officer came to the rescue after a bunny hopped away from its home.

The Easter weekend save happened Sunday after police were able to track down the rabbit on the loose.

🐰BUNNY RESCUE: Officer Rivera was flagged down regarding a bunny on the loose. He was able to safely secure it and return it to its home. The bunny’s family was grateful. #HappyEaster #YourMBPD pic.twitter.com/0ohFyRJpYK — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 4, 2021

The department posted a picture of an officer holding the wandering pet on its Twitter page.

The animal has since been returned to its owners, and officials said the family are very grateful to have the bunny safely home.

