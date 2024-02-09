MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a rare rescue on Miami Beach involving a bird that is not typically associated with warm and sunny South Florida.

A lifeguard on Thursday spotted an injured Atlantic puffin on the beach near Sixth Street.

The bird is a long way from home, as they usually live in colder climates in the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

This feathered visitor was taken to Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami for care.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.