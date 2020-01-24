Miami Beach Convention Center transforms into Super Bowl experience

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Convention Center is being transformed into a Super Bowl experience for football fans living in South Florida.

The Super Bowl Experience opens Saturday, and it will be filled with football-related activities the whole family can enjoy the week before the big game.

With 500,000 square feet of the convention center dedicated solely to Super Bowl 54, fans can throw footballs, shop for merchandise with Super Bowl 54 memorabilia, gaze at art from Wynwood and even kick a field goal.

Tickets to the Super Bowl Experience start at $20, and it will increase to $40 on Thursday, three days before the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 54 airs live on Channel 7 on Sunday, Feb. 2.

