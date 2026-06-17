MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Airplane passengers are now able to travel in luxury before their flight at a South Florida airport.

Miami International Airport opened its new private luxury terminal at the former Pan American Airways headquarters.

Travelers can bypass the main airport, go through private Transportation Security Administration screening, and get a chauffeured ride to their plane.

The terminal includes private suites, salons, a spa, and premium dining.

There is a range of packages and prices to purchase, Prices start at about $1,300.

Flyers must sign up online and get approved 48 hours before a flight.

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