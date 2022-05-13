SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving memorial was erected at the site of last summer’s condo collapse in Surfside.

The town unveiled a tribute banner, Thursday, listing the names of all 98 victims who died.

It’s across from the Champlain Towers South building in Veterans Park, along Collins Avenue.

On Wednesday, a class-action lawsuit filed by victims’ families was settled for just under $1 billion.

