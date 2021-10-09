SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was time for a checkup for a tiger cub at Zoo Miami.

N’dari, a 10-month-old Sumatran tiger, underwent blood tests, as well as an eye and dental exam, at the zoo in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

A dermatologist was also brought in to get a closer look at the cub’s hair loss and minor skin lesions.

The cub recovered well from the procedures and is expected to be back in her habitat this weekend.

