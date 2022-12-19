MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer who was stuck in Peru after protests broke out in the country is now back home. A first responder is also expected to make it home.

Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Jessenia Munoz arrived home much sooner than see expected, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured Munoz at Miami-International Airport as she was greeted by her parents, MDPD officers and the South Florida Police Benevolent Association at around 4: 45 a.m.

Munoz was one of two South Florida first responders who each went on adventure vacations and found themselves trapped in Peru in the middle of a political crisis that has led to massive protests.

Roads were blocked, railways were damaged and most airports were shut down.

Just a few days after reaching out for help, Munoz is finally home thanks to the work of the South Florida PBA, which hired a security company to get the job done.

“We reached out to this company that can get her to the airport,” said Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida PBA. “We made sure she had an armed guard with her to make sure she was going to stay safe, and they did it, they got her to the airport and they made sure she got on the plane, she left, and this morning at about 4:45 at Miami-International airport, she was excited and glad to see her mom and dad waiting for her along with some of her colleagues.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Brian Vega is expected to arrive at Miami-International Airport later Monday afternoon.

