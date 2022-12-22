MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for an 82-year-old man who may be in need of services.

Thomas Gil Ramis was last seen on the 200th block of Northeast 150th Street on Dec. 19.

The gray-haired man stands at 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

Ramis was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or the MDPD 305-715-3300.

