WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second officer is said to be involved in the death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at a shooting range.

Thursday evening, Miami-Dade Police confirmed a second officer is said to have been involved in the shooting that killed U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Jorge Arias.

The Miami Herald reported the officer had been role-playing in a scenario, in which one officer was attempting to subdue a bad guy.

They report. the agent who shot arias accidentally replaced his training pistol with his handgun, which carried live ammunition.

How or when it happened remains unclear at this time.

Yellow police tape hangs outside the Trails Glades Shooting Range, where it happened.

Arias’ wife spoke to 7News Thursday after the tragic event.

“He didn’t deserve to go so soon but, such is life,” said Ana Mary Arias.

Arias was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where sadly he wouldn’t make it.

His fellow brothers in blue followed his body in a procession to the medical examiners office.

“I did not anticipate that and he he he is getting a heros ceremony and that’s exactly what he deserved probably more,” said Ana Mary.

Arias was assigned to Miami International Airport but was also a firearms instructor at the Trail Glades Shooting Range.

As his family and law enforcement community, mourns they remember the best things about him.

“Father, spouse uncle, great uncle great family, just all around great guy,” said Michael Silva, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“He was a great father to my children and he was my soulmate and I have lost my person,” said Ana Mary.

