WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to pay tribute to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer hours after, police said, he died as a result of a shooting incident at a gun range during a training exercise.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at Trail Glades Range, located at 17601 SW 8th St. in West Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the officer, who has yet to be identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The CBP released a statement that read in part, “A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the weapons range was critically injured while on duty and pronounced deceased earlier today. CBP is cooperating with the investigation.”

Miami-Dade Police also released a statement that read, “At approximately 10:26 A.M., Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a shooting at 17601 SW 8 Street (Trail Glades Range Park). Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.”

Hours later, 7News cameras captured a somber procession from Ryder Trauma Center to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office as a large U.S. flag waved in the wind. Many were seen walking in the rain to honor the officer.

The distance may have been short, but the somber occasion left a big impact on South Florida’s law enforcement community.

“They’re going through tremendous mourning, loss,” said Michael Silva with Customs and Border Protection. “Not only was he a great officer, great friend, great family, and everyone that’s there is showing their support, not only to their fellow officer, but also to the family during this tragic loss.”

The deceased officer was assigned to Miami International Airport, but he was also a firearms instructor.

“He had that passion for firearms, so he was a great firearms instructor,” said Silva.

A gifted instructor, and so much more.

“A father, spouse, great uncle, great family, just all around great guy,” said Silva.

Police said it remains unclear how the officer was shot.

“Our homicide bureau is investigating the situation. It is in its infancy; we don’t have that answer right now,” said MDPD detective Luis Sierra.

As the law enforcement community mourns the fallen officer, they said their current focus is determining exactly what happened and supporting the family he leaves behind.

“Right now the most important thing that we’re asking for, not only as partner law enforcement agencies, but as a community, to please keep this officer and keep this officer’s family in your prayers,” said MDPD detective Angel Rodriguez.

As of late Wednesday night, MDPD’s Homicide Bureau have not released the officer’s identity, as they continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.