WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The wife of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been left devastated after her husband was killed during a training accident at a gun range. Meanwhile, an investigation into what happened at the range continues.

“He was a great father to my children, and he was my soulmate, and I have lost my person, and he set the standard really high guys, let me tell you,” said Ana Mary Arias. “I told everybody that had ears all the time.”

She is speaking out a day after the tragic event at Trail Glades Range in West Miami-Dade.

Arias is now grieving the loss of her 35-year-old husband, Jorge Arias.

According to Miami-Dade Police, her husband was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after he was shot during a training exercise at the gun range.

Sadly, he wouldn’t make it.

His fellow brothers in blue followed his body in a procession to the medical examiner’s office, Wednesday night.

“I did not anticipate that, and he is getting a hero’s ceremony, and that’s exactly what he deserved,” the widow said.

The officer was assigned to Miami International Airport but was also a firearm instructor at Trail Glades Range.

As his family and law enforcement community mourns, they remember the best things about him.

“A father, spouse, great uncle, great family, just all around great guy,” said Michael Silva with Customs and Border Protection.

“He didn’t deserve to go so soon, but such is life, right?”

Miami Dade-Police are leading the investigation.

They said it remains unclear how Arias was shot.

