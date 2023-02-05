DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral.

The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning.

They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and dedication to service.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was on hand for the ceremony.

“I’m so very, very proud to be here today for this medal day for our best, our most courageous, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team members.”

The honorees were given full recognition as the medals were bestowed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.